Smoke and heat for the last weekend of August

Unfortunately, we're tracking both uncomfortably hot temperatures and smoke for the final weekend of August.

As of Saturday morning, many air quality readings were in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category. People with respiratory sensitivities (e.g. including people with asthma, COPD, heart and lung disease – even children, seniors and pregnant people) will likely feel the effects of smoke today. If you're included in that group, we recommend limiting your time outside. Also, wear a N95 mask to reduce smoke inhalation.



This is the map of air quality from earlier today:

Take a look at these maps for updates today:

A lot of the smoke will be in the high levels of the atmosphere today, but some of it will be near the surface. East/northeast winds are dragging in smoke from fires burning in Canada and the North Cascades.

Smoke is also coming from big fires burning in Oregon. In the high levels of the atmosphere, winds are coming from the south as the air wraps around an area of low pressure in the Pacific. This will transport smoke from Oregon into our region.

The haze will gradually thin tonight and tomorrow. Air quality should improve as well. Keep in mind: smoke forecasting is tricky and subject to change. Stick with us! Here's the near-surface smoke forecast below:

Temperatures will be toasty today and tomorrow. We could beat a record at Sea-Tac Airport tomorrow; the forecast temp for Sunday is 89. Some communities could even see the low 90s this weekend. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until tomorrow night.

After 67 days of temperatures 70 degrees or warmer at Sea-Tac Airport, we're finally forecasting highs in the 60s on Tuesday (yippee!). Sprinkles are possible on Monday. There could be some thunderstorm activity into Tuesday, but there's still some uncertainty about what to expect. Isolated showers carry into Tuesday and Wednesday. Increasing sunshine is on tap for Thursday and Friday.



PS: I looked at the overall trends for what to expect for Labor Day weekend in Seattle. Right now, it's looking dry and pleasant. Next Saturday could be hot in the mid 80s, but highs in the 70s are currently forecast for Sunday and Labor Day. Stay with us for updates :)

Take good care!



Meteorologist Abby Acone

