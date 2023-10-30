Staying dry through Halloween

A ridge of high pressure will keep the Pacific Northwest dry through Halloween, but a big change in the weather pattern hits Wednesday.

Other than some morning clouds in the south sound, most areas woke up to sunshine Monday. Expect lots of sunshine for everyone in Western Washington today with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

If you're heading to the Sounders playoff match against FC Dallas tonight, temps will be in the 50s at kickoff, but will drop into the 40s as the sun goes down. Make sure you bundle up!

High clouds will roll in on Tuesday as the ridge pushes east. Those clouds will keep things a little bit more mild. We will stay dry for trick or treating time with temps in the low 50s.

Wednesday, the rain returns with a very soggy and breezy Thursday on tap as well. Snow levels will be high with this system, but it will bring a soaking rain to the area with gusts up to 30 mph. This coming weekend also looks wet with another breezy system lined up for Saturday.