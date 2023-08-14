A chance for record heat for many areas across Western WA on Tuesday

Strong high pressure along with a thermal trough will continue to push temperatures well above average for another couple of days. Today temps hit 94 at SeaTac, just one degree shy of tying the record.

Several records were broken, including a very interesting one for the NW WA Coast at Quillayute. By 2 p.m. Monday, a temperature of 100 was registered, but shortly after that the equipment failed, so no other reading was recorded, unfortunately. That 100-degree temp blew past the old record of 96 set back in 2010.

The "Excessive Heat Warnings" will continue into Wednesday along with "Red Flag Warnings" into late Tuesday. These conditions are extremely dangerous for fire weather, especially since we are not forecasting rain in the near future.

Here are your Weather Headlines and Alerts:

Overnight will be tough for many communities as folks try to cool off. Temperatures will remain warm in the upper 60s to low 70s across Western WA under clear skies.

As we move into Tuesday and Wednesday, our ridge starts to slowly fall off to the SE opening the door for minor cooling by Thursday. We should cool into the upper 80s, which is still 10–12 degrees above average for this time of year.

Tomorrow has the potential to be slightly hotter than Monday for inland areas.

These extreme temps are especially concerning for those who suffer from heat-related illnesses. There's also an increased risk for fire danger.

Make sure to stay out of the sun, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned environment, and don't forget to check in on relatives and neighbors during this time.

By late Thursday into Friday our stubborn high says goodby and moves on to the southeast. This will open the door for cooler air to move in from the north. Our FOX Weather Team is forecasting highs near normal, in the upper 70s.

By Saturday, Mother Nature's free air conditioning will help us keep temperatures in the mid-70s, which will feel so pleasant. The weekend features morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

