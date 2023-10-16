Seattle weather: Stormy Monday with a chance for thunderstorms

Showers and breezy conditions will continue Monday as a cold front sweeps through Western Washington.

Widespread rain will transition to on and off showers Monday afternoon. Gusty winds are possible at times as well, especially in the north sound and on the Washington Coast.

Instability in the atmosphere Monday afternoon could lead to a few thunderstorms west of the Cascades. If you get caught in one, you could see heavy downpours, strong localized wind, and lightning.

After the evening commute, things will dry out until the next system arrives on Tuesday. This will bring much lighter showers to most of Western Washington, with the heaviest rain staying north.

Rain totals through Tuesday could reach about a half inch for most spots.

On Wednesday, most of the area will stay dry, unless you in the San Juans or Western Whatcom County. Areas to the north could see some moderate rain, while the rest of Western Washington will be looking at partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday through Friday looks great, with warming temperatures and highs close to 70 degrees on Thursday. Clouds and light showers will roll in next weekend.