Seattle weather: Sun and high clouds Thursday, rain returns Friday

A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will warm temperatures and bring mostly sunny skies Thursday morning.

High clouds will roll in Thursday afternoon, bringing a filtered sunshine look the second half of the day. Temps will be warmer, with highs in the 70s for most of the central and south Puget Sound areas. North sound locations will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

A map showing the forecasted high temperatures for Thursday in Western Washington (FOX 13 Seattle)

A weak system will push through Western Washington on Friday leading to more morning cloud cover and light rain showers for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler, back into the mid 60s.

The wettest day of the week will be Saturday as another wave of heavier showers move into Western Washington. Showers will be heavy at times Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms as well.

A map showing the expected rain early Saturday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Mariners will try to complete a four game sweep of the Chicago White Sox tonight at T-Mobile Park.

First pitch forecast as the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox Thursday night at T-Mobile Park. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you have plans with dad this weekend for Father's Day, Sunday will be the drier day. Rain showers will linger and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday, but it should be drier than Saturday overall.

Heading into next week, we'll be looking at improving weather conditions. Showers should end by Tuesday with highs back into the 70s by midweek.