Tuesday Forecast: Another cool day with storms/showers

Tuesday is looking cool (once again) along with BETTER rain chances in the forecast. Thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon as we get ready for a low-pressure system to track across our region. Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast:

Shower chances will be in the forecast all day long. Here is a breakdown of the timeline:

In fact, rain chances will continue in the 7-day forecast! This will keep us cool and below normal throughout the majority of the 7-day forecast.

Here is a look at your week ahead:

Have a good one!