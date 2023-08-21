Tuesday Forecast: Fresh air returns along with spotty showers

The *Air Quality Alert* has been extended until midnight for the highlighted counties below. The good news is the smoke will continue to gradually clear this evening. We'll have significantly clearer skies tomorrow!

Temperatures wise we'll remain cool this evening. Tuesday's highs will be slightly below normal (77F) with spotty showers arriving late. Here is a look at your air temperature forecast:

Now let's time out the rain! This will be more scattered than widespread and steady. This also means that rain totals won't be that significant. We're talking less than a tenth of an inch of accumulation. Here is a look at your futurecast:

Temperatures will remain on the mild/cooler side before we heat things up by the weekend! Temperatures soar into the mid-upper 80s.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast.

Have a good one and enjoy the cleaner air tomorrow!