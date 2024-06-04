Seattle weather: Tuesday stays breezy with showers, warm sunshine ahead

Another wet and breezy weather system will push through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday, but drier and sunny conditions are right around the corner.

This system will not bring as much heavy widespread rain as the last storm, but you can expect on and off showers through Tuesday in Western Washington. The heaviest rain will fall in the mountains, where we could see one to two inches.

A map showing the high temperatures forecast for Tuesday in Western Washington (FOX 13 Seattle)

Most of Western Washington is under a Wind Advisory Tuesday morning. This advisory is scheduled to expire at 11:00 AM Tuesday as winds begin to slowly calm down.

A map showing an area where a Wind Advisory is in effect. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wind gusts Tuesday morning caused some more power outages around the Puget Sound area. The strongest wind was on the Washington Coast and in the north Puget Sound.

A map showing the peak wind gusts as of 9:00 AM Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meteorological spring is now over. It runs March 1 to May 31. Temperatures overall were very close to normal this spring.

A graphic showing the temperature departure from normal this spring in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The big weather story this spring was the lack of rain. It was drier than average each month this spring. Seattle rainfall ended up over four inches below average. Snowpack suffered this spring as a result.

It should be noted that two days are missing in the precipitation data from April due to issues with the gauge at the airport. One of those days, we did get rain. While the number isn't quite that low in April, it's still well below average for the month.

A graphic showing the precipitation departure from normal this spring in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest starting Wednesday. This will bring a long dry stretch to the Pacific Northwest with warming temperatures. The good news is that it will be warm, but not hot through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.