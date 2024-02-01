Seattle weather: Turning cooler and drier for Western Washington

On and off showers will linger through Thursday, but much drier and cooler weather is ahead for the weekend.

February is here! This is the last month of meteorological winter. An average February brings cool and wet conditions, but we slowly warm and slowly gain daylight. We actually gain almost an hour and a half of daylight from the start to the end of the month. This February is a leap year, which means we get a 29th day. That happens once every four years.

An offshore low pressure system continues send rain into the Pacific Northwest, but showers are lightening up today. Cooler drier weather is on tap as we head into the weekend.

Light showers will continue for Western Washington Thursday morning. The second half of the day will be drier with some sunbreaks, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Rain showers will still hang on most of Thursday over the Olympic Peninsula and on the Washington Coast. The Puget Sound area will see very little rain the rest of the day.

The big trade over the coming days will be wet and warm weather for drier and cooler weather. Temps will drop into the 40s by early next week, but after Thursday, there is no rain or mountain snow in the forecast through the middle of next week.