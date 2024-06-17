Seattle weather: Warming up in Western Washington this week

Each day in Seattle this week will be warmer than the last as temps soar to the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

There are some lingering light showers Monday morning. Those will mostly taper off by midday, though the clouds will stick around in most areas. Showers will continue over the higher elevations through the daylight hours.

Temperatures will remain about 5 to 10 degrees below the seasonal average.

The forecasted high temperatures for Western Washington on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure will begin building over the Pacific Northwest Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing sunnier skies and a warmer air mass. Temps will be back into the 70s by Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure will settle in over the Pacific Northwest later this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Much warmer weather will hit on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s. However, the heat won't last long. Temperatures will return to normal by Sunday, with more clouds and a chance for light showers by early next week.