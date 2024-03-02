Weird weekend of weather in Seattle

Get ready for a strange forecast in Seattle today: while we might enjoy sunbreaks at times, other moments will be soggy. The atmosphere is unstable and cool enough today to support a mix of snow, small hail or graupel with rain in the lowlands. There might be lightning with the best chance for weak thunderstorms along the coast. Don't be surprised if conditions change throughout the day.

Highs will be below average almost all week. Temperatures this afternoon will only top off in the mid 40s for most.

Take a look at Futurecast below. While temperatures around Puget Sound will mostly be too warm for snow to accumulate throughout the day today, even if there is a brief and spotty rain/snow mix that results in a quick coating on the ground – it would melt quickly during the daytime.

The concern is about later tonight. When temperatures drop to nearly freezing around Western Washington, there might be some icy spots that develop if there's any lingering moisture on the ground. If snow showers bubble up tonight to early Sunday, we can't rule out a minor accumulation.

There could be locally heavy snow accumulations over the Willapa Hills through tomorrow morning.

This is a challenging forecast because the weather models we analyze to make our predictions have some differences from one another. Be prepared for winter driving if snow develops overnight.

Spotty snow showers could linger tomorrow morning before changing to (mostly) rain in the afternoon.

Minor additional snow is forecast for the passes in the days ahead. Check WSDOT conditions before you travel!

An additional rain/snow mix can't be ruled out through Monday. Right now, it looks like there would be little to no accumulation from any snow.

Tuesday and Wednesday may be brighter and bluer. Thursday and Friday could be mostly shower-free with increasing clouds.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. We're thankful for you!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx and TikTok @abbyaconetv