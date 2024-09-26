Wet, windy weather forecast north of Seattle Thursday evening

While this morning is dry across Puget Sound, isolated showers are possible this afternoon and tonight. Some communities could even experience blustery weather.

Highs today and Friday will be about average in the mid to upper 60s. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies with some sunbreaks. Later this afternoon and tonight, hit or miss showers are a possibility.

Highs will reach the 60s across Western Washington Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the North Sound, North Coast and the Admiralty Inlet areas, wind gusts tonight could reach 30-40 mph (max 45 mph). Winds will be just shy of warranting an official Wind Advisory. Secure any loose items and keep your phones charged ahead of the gusty weather. Spotty power outages and downed tree branches are possible in these areas tonight.

While it might be breezy elsewhere in Western Washington Thursday night, winds will be stronger in the aforementioned places.

Wet weather is back in the greater Seattle are Thursday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There may be rough surf along the coast, too; however, it's not bad enough to require a High Surf Advisory.



This weekend, temperatures hover in the 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Highs will remain steadily in the 60s through the seven day forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There may be a light shower on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, but there’s uncertainty about how those two days may pan out.

Highs will reach the 60s on a daily basis this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



