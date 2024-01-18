Seattle weather: Wintry mix and gusty easterly winds Thursday

Rain and mixed showers continue to push through Western Washington with more snow falling from Snohomish County north this morning.

Road conditions remain slippery in some spots Thursday morning as wintry showers push north. Some spots in Skagit and Whatcom counties will see additional snow accumulation today before a switch to rain. High temperatures will remain chilly in the 30s and low 40s for the Puget Sound lowlands.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the east Puget Sound lowlands through early Friday morning. Gusts could reach up to 45 mph in spots normally impacted by the Cascade gap winds.

In the mountains, another foot of snow will pile up at the passes through Saturday morning. Travel will remain difficult Thursday, but should be better Friday and Saturday.

The main reason is that we won't see much precipitation Friday and Saturday, with most of the action over the Olympic Peninsula and in the north sound. Temperatures will climb into the 40s starting Friday and overnight lows will rise above freezing.

The extended period will feature warming temps and rain showers. Monday and Wednesday of next week could be good soakers.