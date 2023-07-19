1 injured, 1 in custody after Burien gas station shooting
BURIEN, Wash. - A man was injured and another is in custody after a shooting at a Burien gas station Wednesday.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the ARCO AM/PM on Ambaum Boulevard Southwest.
According to investigators, the caller reported hearing several shots at the location.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown.
Before 6 a.m., a suspect was taken into custody.
Investigators told FOX 13 a man voluntarily turned himself in.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.