16-year-old suspect dead after armed teens break into Mount Vernon home, attack residents

Mount Vernon Police are investigating after a violent home invasion carried out by teenagers early Saturday morning. One of the young suspects died after residents fought back.

Police were called around 3:08 a.m. to reports of a home invasion assault in Mount Baker Loop, in a neighborhood just west of SR 538 and Hwy 9. According to authorities, a group of armed teenagers broke into a home and were targeting a specific person.

The suspects got into a fight with the people living there, and a 16-year-old suspect was injured in the scuffle. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

A 15-year-old suspect was taken into police custody, then booked into Skagit County Juvenile Detention for first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.

Three people inside the home—an 18-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man—were treated at local hospitals. A 42-year-old man was treated at the home by Mount Vernon firefighters.

Detectives believe this was a targeted act of violence and are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is urged to call Mount Vernon Police at (360) 336-6271, or call 24-hour dispatch at (360) 428-3211.