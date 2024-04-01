2 new off-leash dog parks coming to Seattle area

Two new off-leash dog parks are coming to the Seattle area, with one planned for West Seattle and another in Rainier Valley.

The Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners recently approved the recommendations for two future off-leash dog parks, along with the design of another.

The off-leash area in West Seattle will be located just north of West Seattle Stadium and to the right of Totem Hole Park. The area will be around 16,000 square feet, with a planning and construction timeline soon to come.

The other off-leash dog park is coming to Othello Park, a planned 12,000 square foot area in the southwest corner of the park.

Parks and Rec also identified an area in Ravenna Park as a suitable area for an off-leash dog park, specifically a 20,000 square foot area just east of the corner of Ravenna Ave. NE and NE 54th Street.

Two other playfields could have off-leash dog parks coming in the future, specifically Brighton Playfield and East Queen Anne Playfield, which were named as suitable sites. However, future funding is needed for the design and construction of the sites.

There were also several areas named that would not be suitable for a future off-leash dog park, including:

Ballard Commons

Benefit Playground

Bhy Kracke Park

Bryant Park

Dahl Playfield

Delridge Community Center

Discovery Park

Dr. Blanche Lavizzo Park

Gas Works Park

Hamilton Viewpoint

Homer Harris Park

Hubbard Homestead

Jefferson Park

Laurelhurst Community Center

Lincoln Park

Martha Washington Park

Mayfair Park

Me-Kwa-Mooks Park

Montlake Community Center

Powell Barnett Park

Rainier Beach Community Center

Rogers Playground

Salmon Bay Park

Sandel Park

View Ridge Playfield

Washington Playfield

West Queen Anne Playground

Seattle Parks and Rec originally launched the study into finding suitable areas for more off-leash parks back in June 2023.

To learn more about the future off-leash dog parks, you can find it on the City of Seattle website.

