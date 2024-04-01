April Fools' Day 2024: Seattle gets creative with social media pranks

The day that's filled with practical jokes, pranks and hoaxes is here – April Fools’ Day.

This year's annual tradition falls on a Monday and several Seattle brands, companies, teams and agencies have unveiled their jokes on social media.

Here's a roundup of the fun pranks we've seen so far:

Dick's Drive-Ins

Dick's Drive-Ins announced their "semi-professional" pickleball team.

Mighty-O Donuts

This favorite prank is back. Mighty-O Donuts had limited quantities of their poop donuts at all of their locations.

Pike Place Fish

The team behind the account announced in an Instagram reel, they would discontinue throwing real fish but toss stuffed fish.

"The end of an era at the shop," they announced.

King County Metro

The transit department had a little fun with their account by sharing their new RapidRide – The Z Line.

Seattle Aquarium

The Seattle Aquarium shared that scientists found the lost city of Atlantis.

"This discovery was once thought unbelievable. Some scientists still are finding it hard—or nearly impossible—to believe," the aquarium said.

Seattle Seahawks

Blitz the Seahawk joked around and announced a "retirement," while introducing a new mascot named Boom.

"To the most hardworking mascot in the world, thank you for 26 years of laughs and shenanigans," the Seattle Seahawks responded.

Space Needle

Beware of the hungry Space Needle.

Taco Time

The restaurant introduced a "brand new Cascade Crisp Taco" and that it was available on April 1.

Top Pot Doughnuts & Coffee

"We have the perfect April Fool's Prank for you," the doughnut shop said. Top Pot shared they had Habanero Old Fashioned doughnuts to fool friends and coworkers.

Top Pot said to please be mindful of food allergies when attempting to prank.

