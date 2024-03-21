King County reworking pet business regulations after recent deadly incidents

In a recent announcement during the King County Board of Health meeting on Thursday, officials unveiled plans to enhance transparency and safety in the pet care industry.

Starting in the second quarter of 2024, Public Health will expand its pet business regulations and permits webpage. This update will include a comprehensive list of permitted establishments, any active permit suspensions and instructions on how pet owners can access inspection history.

The aim is to empower pet owners with more information to make informed decisions about their pets' care.

This development follows a series of incidents, including two fires at The Dog Resort — one in its Lake City location and a more recent one in SODO — that sparked public concern and protests.

FOX 13 Seattle has been investigating complaints against The Dog Resort in Seattle for several months. Nicholas Funtanilla, a former employee, shared insights into the establishment's issues. He recounted being overbooked with over 100 dogs at times, leading to challenges in maintaining cleanliness and safety.

"None of us were there for [Mona, the owner], we were there because we loved the dogs," Funtanilla emphasized.

The complaints against The Dog Resort included poor sanitation, incidents of dogs being covered in filth, and an employee accused of inappropriate behavior. One heartbreaking complaint detailed how a dog named Nori escaped due to an insecure door and tragically lost its life.

"Staffing issues were rampant," Funtanilla explained, citing instances of inadequate supervision and overcrowding of kennels.

Public Health's Pet Business Program conducted inspections and followed up on complaints against The Dog Resort locations. In Aug. 2023, an inspection revealed gross unsanitary conditions and inadequate staffing, resulting in a suspension of the facility's permit. Despite this, the facility continued to operate under appeal, with progress towards compliance noted during subsequent re-inspections.

The situation escalated when a fire occurred in Nov. 2023, rendering the building unfit for occupancy due to structural damage. Public Health inactivated the permit following the fire. However, recent updates suggest that part of the building may be suitable for operation, pending compliance with all requirements.

In response to the recent incidents and public outcry, Public Health is taking proactive steps to improve oversight and transparency in the pet care industry. The expansion of the online portal for pet business regulations and permits is a significant move towards this goal.

"The safety and well-being of pets in our community is paramount," stated a Public Health spokesperson. "We are committed to ensuring that pet care establishments meet stringent standards to prevent such incidents in the future."

Meanwhile, The Dog Resort's Lake City location is currently up for sale for $970,000, marking a potential shift in the business's operations.

This announcement underscores the ongoing efforts to address concerns raised by the community and improve standards in the pet care industry. Pet owners are encouraged to stay informed and utilize resources provided by Public Health to make educated choices regarding their pets' care.

