Seattle Humane in critical need of food for Pet Food Bank

Seattle Humane is asking for donations to its Pet Food Bank following a "critically low" supply.

Seattle Humane’s Pet Food Bank "collects and distributes pet food donations to pet owners in the community. The program provides nearly 82,000 meals each month of donated pet food delivered by volunteers to families and food banks throughout the region," according to their website.

Pet owners may be eligible for a supplemental amount of pet food monthly or one-time emergency assistance if needed. The Pet Food Bank provides dry and wet food, litter and pee pads.

According to the shelter, regular walk-up hours have been suspended for Saturday because of the shortage. Normal hours will resume next Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.

Donations of pet food and supplies can be dropped off outside the Seattle Humane Pet Food Bank (located in the lower parking lot on the west side of the building) at 13212 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue, without an appointment.

Seattle Humane has posted an Amazon Wishlist of items that they desperately need.