Fire breaks out at dog daycare in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

Humans and animals escaped in a hurry after a fire broke out at a dog daycare in Seattle's SODO neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to the daycare around 8:30 p.m., and say the fire was visible on the building's second floor. The location is near Sixth Ave and S Industrial Way, and authorities say several animals got loose and ran.

Workers immediately started evacuating pets as soon as the flames started.

All people and pets are accounted for, and city resources had been called in to catch any runaway animals.

No injuries have been reported, and it is not yet known what caused this fire.

This is a developing story.