24-Hour Puyallup coffee stands targeted by attempted robbers

Puyallup Police are looking for a man and woman who may be responsible for a series of attempted robberies involving coffee stands, including two that happened overnight.

Thieves targeted a barista at a Big Foot Java off North Meridian at around 11:00 pm and immediately after that failed attempt, police believe they may have tried to rob a second Big Foot location off South Hill Park Drive in Puyallup.

We talked to a barista at a different Big Foot Java location in Burien. She said her location was also recently targeted by thieves, and says it's a trend that's not isolated to one community.

"I live across the street and I come here almost every day before work or after work," said Laura Chamul, a regular at the Burien location. "They know me. They know my order already when I come. I work at night, and when I come at 2:00 am they are usually here."

Big Foot Java is known for serving up coffee 24 hours a day, and Laura knows many of the baristas. She says it's concerning that someone is targeting them as they work overnight.

"I feel bad for them now, knowing that, and especially because they are 24 hours," said Chamul.

In Puyallup, police say would-be robbers threatened a 21-year-old barista in a Big Foot Java stand-off North Meridian in Puyallup Thursday night at around 11:05 pm. That worker told police she saw a dark-colored sedan park on the north side of the building. A woman got out and approached her, demanding that she empty the registers while tapping the front pocket of her hoodie, implying that she had a weapon.

TIMELINE: 5 South Sound coffee stands robbed in a matter of hours, suspects at-large

Police say a man in the driver's seat yelled and threatened the barista, saying that they would come and "shoot the place up," if they didn't get the money. The barista told police she refused and shut the window, prompting the suspects to flee. Then, just 25 minutes later, police say two similar suspects targeted a Big Foot Java barista on South Hill Park Drive. In that case, police say the employee also refused to give them money and they fled.

"Well, just getting worse," said Kurt Howard, the owner of The Hair Cellar. He says the coffee stands aren't the only businesses that are being targeted.

"Around the corner, a business was broken into, car drove into it, and they went in and stole. Across the street, that happened. Then driving around different places, and you see plywood on the doors, and it just disappoints me," said Howard.

"The gas station right there was getting robbed a lot too," said Chamul.

With a rise in crime, Laura says she is especially concerned about those who have to work a late shift alone.

"It’s very scary honestly," said Chamul.