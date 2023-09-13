2nd arrest made in connection with deadly shooting of teen in Everett

Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen boy at an Everett bus stop last week.

Everett Police said they arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday night, making this the second arrest in the shooting.

On Sept. 8, a 15-year-old boy, who appeared to be on his way to school, was shot several times on Hardeson Road. He was taken to Providence Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the shooting is believed to have been in connection to a long-running feud between rival gang members.

Featured article

The teen. whose identity has not officially been released, was a member of a rival gang, and the Mukilteo School District confirmed he was a student at Kamiak High School.

Over the weekend, police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting the teen. Court documents said investigators learned Uriel Hernandez-Martinez, "admitted to others that he and another gang member shot the victim."

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 42r5-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).