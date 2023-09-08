Teen shot several times in Everett

Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Everett Friday morning.

Before 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7700 block of Hardeson Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a teen who was shot several times.

The teen was taken to Providence Hospital in serious condition.

Hardeson Road in Everett was closed at Varalene Way on Friday morning because of police activity. (Everett Police Department)

Investigators told FOX 13 it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a black sedan-type car with gray wheels.

Police are asking drivers to take alternate routes as they investigate. Southbound traffic is closed at Veralene Way and northbound traffic is being diverted at 74th Street Southeast.

This is a developing story and will be updated.