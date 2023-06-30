2nd Ave between Stewart and Union Streets closed July 1 and 2

article

Second Ave. will be fully closed between Stewart and Union Streets from Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

From 8 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, signs and signals will be posted around the 2nd Ave area will be in place for detours while local businesses and parking garages will be maintained and assisted by on-site officers.

This weekend closure allows for Waterfront Seattle to install new concrete crosswalks on the north and south crosswalks at Pine St. & 2nd Ave. in days rather than weeks. Pike, Pine and Stewart Streets will remain open, but Pike Street between 1st Ave and 2nd Ave will be closed due to Mayor Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan.

Once completed, the crosswalks will have new colors and textures to improve visibility and create a more consistent identity through the Pike Pine corridor.

Closure details (Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, July 2):