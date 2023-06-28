Protestors crash Mayor Harrell's speech as he unveils new 'activation' plans for Downtown

article

To the tourist bus driving by Westlake Park, the scene must have been confusing: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on-stage surrounded by dozens of city employees hyping a much-anticipated "activation plan" as protestors tried to shout over his speaker system chanting, "Stop the sweeps!"

The chaos lasted more than 45 minutes, and while the spectacle drew attention: business owners tell FOX 13 that they were excited about what they heard.

"I feel like crying for joy," said Robert Rodriguez, the owner of Yellow Butterfly Coffee. "I feel like happiness has arrived."

Rodriguez was in the crowd listening to speakers on Tuesday morning. He had become part of the downtown story after multiple shootings outside his business, located near City Hall Park.

Police flooded the streets near City Hall Park nine months ago after a man was shot in the neck. At the time, business owner Robert Rodriguez expressed frustration over break-ins and shootings -- today, he said things are so good he was about to cry Expand

In September 2022, he told FOX 13 about how he had tracked down a man that had broken his window, only for the man to pull a gun. Today, he said his mother had urged him to close his shop. He didn’t want to bring her, or his kids, to downtown.

"It’s a peaceful place now," he said, referring to City Hall Park.

The park is among the items touted by Harrell’s administration in his new several-page plan. Listed under, "Bold Actions Now," City Hall Park is highlighted after re-opening on June 13. It’s noted that programs have been added, 24/7 security is in place, and food trucks are now regularly parked within view of Rodriguez’s business.

The Downtown Seattle Association (DSA), like Rodriguez, signed off on the plans announced on Tuesday.

Asked what success for downtown looks like, DSA President Jon Scholes told FOX 13 that more people need to be in downtown Seattle. However, he made it clear action needs to be taken on drugs.

"In order for all these strategies to work we’ve got to deal with this fentanyl crisis," said Scholes. "So, the city council needs to take this up and vote again."

Earlier this month, Seattle’s city council voted 5-4 to reject a bill that would have given the city attorney powers to prosecute drug possession and public drug use.

Mayor Harrell told the crowd that "fixes" to the legislation is coming, but he held councilmembers feet to fire stating they "have to vote on it."

"It’s not going to be a strong arrest strategy," said Harrell. "I see people are sick, but we’re not going to be afraid to make arrests when we have to because we need to protect you. So, the legislation will address that. It’ll require our fire department and police in an integrated effort,"

WHAT’S IN THE PLAN

The plan released to members of the media includes seven goals – each with its own bullet points that describe how the City of Seattle plans to meet them.

Make Downtown Safe and Welcoming

Transform Downtown into a lively neighborhood where more people want to live

Create a unique Downtown retail experience

Make Downtown a place where people want to work and that reflects the future of our economy

Celebrate Downtown Seattle’s arts, culture, sports and entertainment

Make Downtown a top destination for Seattleites and visitors year-round

Create a healthy, resilient, and green Downtown

While the plan was announced on Tuesday, portions of the work are already underway.

Earlier this year the Metropolitan Improvement District (MID) service district was increased. That means more cleaning services, as well as, unarmed security staff to work around Downtown.

City Hall Park, a homeless encampment for a long period of time, has been re-opened.

Seattle Restored worked to fill 20 vacant storefronts.

Some of the larger-scale items will take legislative pushes from the City Council. Harrell wants a number of changes including rezoning to create high-rise residential buildings, a waiver of SDOT fees for small food trucks to increase business and more money for MID to increase cleaning efforts.

Harrell said that while protestors chanted, "stop the sweeps," the city doesn’t implement sweeps. He also spoke about opening an opioid overdose recovery center and work to establish a crisis care center for adults, something that King County voters approved by levy in April.

"We’re trying to help the very people they’re shouting about," said Harrell, roughly 30 minutes into the event as protestors continued to try to drown out his speech. "We’re investing in people to help them get on with their lives. These are active investments. We deliver care through an active investment, here. We’re not about shouting slogans. We’re here to help people."

Business owners were on-hand Tuesday to back the Mayor’s strategy. Among them, Armando Garzon, the founder of Kolors Studios, a creative collective and media production company

Speaking over shouts, Garzon told the crowd that he dreamed of owning a studio of his own in Seattle when he was a teenager. During the pandemic, he made that a reality.

"We just signed a long-term lease to expand to the second-floor," he said to a cheering crowd.

Garzon, along with former basketball player turned entrepreneur Laron Daniels, represented businesses that have begun to spring up in Downtown.

According to the DSA, more than 50 businesses have opened up within a mile of Westlake Park where today’s announcement was held over the past year.

In order to keep that growth going, The Liberty Project is launching to support Black-owned and other underserved businesses in the area.

"I want to ask you guys to invest in the community," said Daniels, the co-owner of Self-Made couture. "You can’t say community without unity. I want you to invest in minority businesses."

WHAT’S NEXT

The activation plan is split into three buckets: bold actions now, near-term initiatives and Space Needle thinking.

It describes a flurry of moves that extend three years into the future ranging from zoning, to graffiti clean-up, drug treatment and how to prevent crime.

While some items have already occurred, others will take legislation or major shifts in funding – and the plan leaves the door open for what it calls "visionary thinking," for future Downtown Seattle possibilities.

To get a complete look at the plan, and the city’s implementation you can check out their new website: Downtown Is You.