6 shootings on western WA highways; connected or random?

Six different drivers were shot at on South King County highways Wednesday night.

Washington State Patrol still have no suspects identified or arrested. Detectives are still working to determine all six shootings are connected, or if these six random shootings coincidentally happened in one night. The shootings happened over the course of a little more than three hours.

Initially, WSP reported four separate shootings. The agency updated to say there are two additional victims reporting being shot at while driving. Starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, someone shot at a driver on southbound I-5 near Southcenter and another from SR-518.

One man was rushed to the hospital, while three others were traumatized by the experience.

"Yesterday evening, we had a total of four, which is alarming," said Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol (WSP). "We received a 911 call from, I believe, the passenger in the vehicle," Trooper Johnson said. "They were driving south on I-5 between 272nd and 320th in the Kent-Federal Way area."

WSP said a car pulled up next to them and fired one shot.

"[It] went through the driver's side window, stuck the driver in the neck," Trooper Johnson said.

The passenger in that driver's car called 911 and told WSP they saw a white man in his 30s or 40s driving alone in the car.

WSP said the witness described the car as a newer two-door blue Nissan sports car, possibly a 350Z or 370Z model. They added that the car had an aftermarket spoiler attached on the back with chrome rims.

A photo shared by Trooper Johnson clearly showed the bullet hole right through the driver's side window. That was not the last of the shootings, either.

"Got another call from an individual that said they were shot at," Trooper Johnson said.

This was the second shooting of the evening near the 200th exit on northbound I-5.

"They described the exact same vehicle," Trooper Johnson said.

That witness also told WSP the suspect took off heading north on Interurban Avenue in the Tukwila area.

"At about 10:30 p.m. we received another call from an individual that was traveling southbound SR-167 near Ellingson, which is just north of the King County line," Trooper Johnson said.

Victims in this car told WSP, they were also shot at. Police later confirmed two bullet holes in their car.

"An individual called us, told us they were traveling behind this pick-up," Trooper Johnson said. "Thought they were possibly impaired, so they passed that vehicle. Truck started to follow them and as the truck took the exit on 320th fired a round of them."

Fortunately, that fourth vehicle didn't get hit by bullets.

According to WSP, investigators believe the first two shootings are the same suspect driving the same car, based on what witnesses told them. They don't have information that leads them to believe the other four shootings are connected to the first two in the evening.

This brings the total number of road shootings so far in King County this year to at least 48. Last year, WSP reported the county ended 2022 with 54 road shootings.

Detectives don't know what led up to these shootings, if it was road rage-related or not. They said, however, no matter how frustrated you get while driving, never try to retaliate. You never know what someone has in their car.

"If you see or are driving behind someone who is aggressive, back off," Trooper Johnson said. "Don't teach them a lesson or flash your lights or honk. Just let them go. Call us. We get calls like this all the time. We do our best to intercept and find these vehicles, so we can address the issue."

If you were driving on either I-5 or SR-167 Wednesday night and noticed a car driving quickly or aggressively, WSP wants you to call them. The agency told FOX 13, investigators were able to collect some evidence and local police stations are combing through surveillance video. Though, they need the public's help in getting this person or people off the roads.