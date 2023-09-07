AG Ferguson announces $60M to counter WA fentanyl crisis, paid by Walmart settlement

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Thursday announced more than $60 million is coming to counter the state's fentanyl crisis.

According to Ferguson, the funds are coming from his office's investigation into retail giant Walmart for its role in "fueling the opioid epidemic as a pharmacy." A resolution introduced by Ferguson will equally split $62.6 million across state and local jurisdictions across Washington.

The Attorney General's Office (AGO) says this resolution is just a fraction of the $1.1 billion they have claimed from 11 companies connected to the opioid epidemic.

More funds are coming from Walmart, which the AGO says will pay in the next few months.

"This is real money that funds real resources that will save lives," Ferguson said. "But I am not done here. My office still litigates active cases, which we will use to hold all companies that fueled the opioid epidemic accountable. My team is working to bring even more money and resources back to affected Washington communities."

The top five counties, including their local governments, will be paid as follows:

King County: $112.5 million Pierce County: $52 million Snohomish County: $51 million Spokane County: $38.3 million Clark County: $29.3 million

Walmart will "tightly monitor" opioid prescriptions as part of the resolution, the AGO says.

To find out what your local jurisdiction is being awarded, check this spreadsheet provided by the AGO.