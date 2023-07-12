All-Star bus crashes into SeaTac hotel

article

The driver of an All-Star bus taken to the hospital after crashing into a hotel Sunday night.

Before 9:30 p.m., the King County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a bus that crashed into a building off International Boulevard South in SeaTac.

When deputies arrived, a magenta All-Star bus had crashed into the Double Tree Hotel.

The driver of the bus was the only person inside and he was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Deputies said the driver had no signs of impairment and the driver mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the break on the bus.

No one inside the hotel was injured.