Bellevue, area school to pay $5M settlement to family whose home was destroyed in landslide

article

The City of Bellevue has reached a $5 million settlement with a family whose home was destroyed in a landslide in 2022.

Specifically, Bellevue has agreed to pay $3 million, and Forest Ridge School, which was just uphill from the home, agreed to pay $2 million. The city is expected to authorize the settlement Monday evening.

On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. A river of water and mud pulled their home and carpet business down the hill and into the street, injuring Barbara, who was still inside at the time.

The city initially suggested heavy rain was the cause of the landslide that broke the asbestos cement water pipe above the property. The Surdi’s lawsuit claimed the opposite, that the pipe failure is what triggered the landslide.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home

A year later, the City of Bellevue sued Forest Ridge School, saying construction projects on their property over the years put too much weight on the water pipe and caused it to break.

The Surdi family’s attorney confirmed with FOX 13 News that all parties reached an agreement to settle on Monday. Bellevue City Council will review and vote to authorize the payout Monday evening.