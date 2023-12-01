Expand / Collapse search
Bellevue home of Rep. Adam Smith vandalized calling for Gaza ceasefire

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bellevue
FOX 13 Seattle

New video: Israel hospital operation

Israel revealed new video showing Hamas working below a children's hospital in Gaza.

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Representative Adam Smith condemns the vandalism at his home tied to the Israel-Gaza war, emphasizing the need for constructive political discourse and unity amidst rising extremism.

The vandalism, occurring overnight, prompted Smith to issue a statement, denouncing the attack and emphasizing the deteriorating state of political discourse in the nation.

"This attack is sadly reflective of the coarsening of the political discourse in our country, and is completely unwarranted, unnecessary, and harmful to our political system," stated Smith.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Expressing a commitment to engaging with individuals across the political spectrum, including pro-Palestinian and left-wing activists, Smith highlighted the importance of constructive dialogue in addressing differences and finding common ground.

RELATED: Israel-Hamas war: Airstrikes on Gaza resume as cease-fire officially expires

"The extremism on both the left and right side of our political spectrum is a threat to a healthy, functioning democracy and has been condoned for far too long," Smith emphasized, pointing to the degradation of the political system caused by extremist actions.

Amidst these challenges, Smith reinforced his resolve to confront tough issues, stressing the need for peaceful resolution that mirrors the principles of representative democracy.

"I am committed to taking on these challenges and this act of vandalism has only made me more determined to remain in politics to ensure that we resolve our differences in a peaceful way that truly reflects representative democracy," he said.