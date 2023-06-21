Bellevue Police believe 2 teens overdosed on fentanyl-contaminated vape pen

Bellevue School officials on Wednesday reported two of their students overdosed, possibly from fentanyl.

Captain Joe Nault with the Bellevue Police Department tells FOX 13 News first responders got a 911 call for two unconscious teens in an apartment complex. According to police, the incident happened Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m.

He says first responders gave Narcan—a medication used to treat overdoses—to a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.

He says one of the teenagers regained consciousness, but the other did not.

Medics took one of the victims to Seattle Children’s Hospital the other was taken to Overlake Medical Center.

Officials with Bellevue Police told FOX 13 News one of the teens is now in the ICU with life-threatening injuries at Seattle Children’s Hospital. At last check, he had not regained consciousness, officials said.

"We are operating under the assumption that it was probably a fentanyl overdoses, but we have not tested substances on their clothing or anything to confirm that," said Nault.

Nault said the teen who regained consciousness mentioned vape pens. He says investigators are concerned the vape pens may have been contaminated with fentanyl.

"All it takes is one dosage and that could be enough to kill somebody," said Nault.

According to a DEA report from several years ago, fentanyl usage has been linked to vape pens.

The Bellevue School District put out an email warning parents of the deadly situation—it reads in part:

"The Bellevue School District family is heartbroken hearing the news of our two students who are currently being treated at the hospital for an accidental overdose of fentanyl yesterday. What makes this even more concerning is that it is believed that the fentanyl poisoning came from fentanyl-laced vape pens."

In a tweet, Bellevue Deputy Mayor Jared Nieuwenhuis called the situation incredibly sad.