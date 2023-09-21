Bellingham man arrested for slew of sex crimes against minors in the 2000s

Whatcom County detectives arrested a Bellingham man suspected of two-dozen sex crimes against minors in the 2000s, when he was growing up.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives were investigating several sexual assaults from between 2002–2009. They developed probable cause to arrest the 31-year-old man for a slew of sex crimes.

On Sep. 19, detectives spoke with the man at his house, where he admitted to sexually assaulting minors. At the time of the alleged assaults, he would have been between 10–17 years old, and the charges suggest he sexually assaulted family members.

Drake was arrested for:

Three counts of first-degree rape of a child

First-degree attempted rape of a child

Second-degree rape of a child

Second-degree attempted rape of a child

Third-degree rape of a child

Third-degree attempted rape of a child

Seven counts of first-degree child molestation

Second-degree child molestation

Second-degree rape

Three counts of indecent liberties

Second-degree assault with sexual motivation

First-degree incest

Voyeurism

Intimidating a witness

He was booked into Whatcom County Jail and is being held on $350,000 bond.

FOX 13 News is working to learn more information.