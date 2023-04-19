Bill to permanently allow cocktails to go passes WA Senate, now heading to Gov. Inslee's desk

A bill that would permanently allow cocktails to-go from restaurants and distilleries was approved by the state senate, and is now heading to Governor Jay Inslee’s desk for signature.

During the pandemic, Washington and other states across the country loosened their laws around drinking alcohol so that businesses could continue serving customers while dining was prohibited at restaurants.

On April 14, 2021, Governor Inslee signed a bill extending to-go liquor sales through July 1, 2023. On Tuesday, the Washington Senate gave the final approval to Senate Bill 5448, which would make to-go drinks permanent.

"Consumers across the state have enjoyed cocktails to-go for the last few years, and making this option permanent increases convenience while supporting local business," said Adam Smith, vice president of state government relations at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. "We are grateful the Washington legislature recognized the benefits of cocktails to-go for consumers and hospitality businesses and passed this legislation. We urge the governor to make cocktails to-go permanent in Washington like so many other states have done following the pandemic."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18 other states and Washington, D.C. have passed laws that permanently allow to-go cocktails. 14 other states have passed laws allowing the same, but on a temporary basis.

Spirits, beer, and wine restaurant licensees are currently allowed to continue selling premixed cocktails and cocktail kits for pickup and delivery until the temporary law expires on June 30, 2023.