Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast, South Washington Coast
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until THU 10:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

Boat explosion leaves 16 hurt at the Lake of the Ozarks

By Chris Williams
Published 
Missouri
FOX TV Digital Team
ce43d0a8- article

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - Authorities in Missouri are investigating a boat explosion that left 16 people hurt at the Lake of the Ozarks.

State Highway Patrol tweeted the incident happened Friday evening. 

They said gas fumes had built up in the engine area, and a spark ignited the explosion.

Authorities said 15 people were in the boat and one person was on the dock. 

RELATED:Missouri house damaged after boat runs aground and slams into it, ejecting 8 passengers

This story was reported from Los Angeles.