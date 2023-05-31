Expand / Collapse search

Body found at South Seattle encampment

South Seattle
A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found at a South Seattle encampment.

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at an encampment in South Seattle. 

On Tuesday night, officers responded to a report of a body in the Highland Park neighborhood on Myers Way South. 

When officers arrived, they found the victim who had "signs of trauma."

Detectives are investigating the death as a possible homicide. 

Any with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's crimes tip line at 206-233-5000. 