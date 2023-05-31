Body found at South Seattle encampment
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at an encampment in South Seattle.
On Tuesday night, officers responded to a report of a body in the Highland Park neighborhood on Myers Way South.
When officers arrived, they found the victim who had "signs of trauma."
Detectives are investigating the death as a possible homicide.
Any with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.