Latest Boeing mishap: Plane panel supposedly falls off mid-flight

A United Airlines flight landed with a missing panel from the plane, believed to have fallen mid-flight.

The plane was a Boeing 737 that left San Francisco International Airport for Mogue Valley International/Medford Airport in Medford, Oregon Friday around 10:20 a.m.

After the plane was parked, an external panel was discovered to be missing, according to a spokesperson with United Airlines.

The plane was carrying 139 passengers with six crew members.

United Airlines said a thorough examination of the plane will be conducted and perform needed repairs before it returns to service. An investigation will also be done to understand what caused the panel to fall off.

Rouge Valley International-Medford Airport's Director Amber Judd said the plane landed safely and without incident around noon, and the missing panel was discovered during a routine post-flight inspection.

FlightAware shows the plane landed 17 minutes earlier than expected, at 11:36 a.m.

No debris was found at MFR and operations continued as normal a few minutes later.

United Airlines clarified flight UA433 did not result in an emergency landing, as "there was no indication of the damage during flight."

Bad press for Boeing

The panel loss comes at a rough time for Boeing, as they are facing multiple lawsuits for recent safety issues on flights, including when a door blew off an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight.

Recently, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said its investigation into the 737-9 MAX door plug fallout has been complicated after Boeing informed the agency that security video investigators requested had been overwritten.

According to the NTSB, they still have not been informed by Boeing who performed maintenance work to open, reinstall and close the door plug that flew off of Alaska Airlines flight 1282 over Oregon on Jan. 5, 2024.

The letter from NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy was sent March 13 to Sen. Maria Cantwell and Sen. Ted Cruz of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

"Boeing has informed us that they are unable to find the records documenting this work. A verbal request was made by our investigators for security camera footage to help obtain this information; however, they were informed the footage was overwritten. The absence of those records will complicate the NTSB’s investigation moving forward."

Homendy said the 737-9 plane underwent river repairs at Boeing's Renton, Washington facility in Sept. 2023 before it was delivered to Alaska Airlines.

