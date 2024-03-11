Westbound I-90 near Tinkham Campground due to RV on fire with 'ammunition exploding'

article

Westbound I-90 is closed near Tinkham Campground (near North Bend) due to a massive RV fire.

Eastside Fire and Rescue wrote on X, formerly Twitter, around 8:30 p.m. that the fire was reported at an RV on the westbound side of the highway. Fire crews are keeping a distance because "ammunition is exploding."

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Fire crews have not specified what kind of ammo is exploding.

The RV was unoccupied and no one was injured.

Initially, both directions of I-90 were shut down as a safety precaution.

This is a developing story.

