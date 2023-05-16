Bothell man arrested for kidnapping, victim seriously injured

A Bothell man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman against her will inside a hotel.

Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence kidnapping and assault call on May 12 around 8 p.m. The 911 caller indicated that a woman had received "blunt force injuries" and was being held against her will.

Deputies pinged her cell phone and found the suspect's vehicle at a hotel on Snohomoish-Woodinville Road.

The Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force and Everett PD’s ACT team responded to the hotel. Eventually, the suspect left the room and he was taken into custody without incident.

The 36-year-old woman was sent to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The 28-year-old suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree kidnapping domestic violence and second-degree assault domestic violence.