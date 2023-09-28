Bremerton braces for possible government shutdown and impacts to local economy

Congress could possibly spark a government shutdown starting Oct. 1. Elected leaders have yet to pass legislation that funds government operations before the new fiscal year begins.

Washington has four navy installations—Naval Base Kitsap, Naval Magazine Indian Island, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, and Naval Station Everett.

Bremerton is home to many people who work for Naval Base Kitsap. It’s the U.S. Navy’s third-largest fleet concentration area in the United States. With the risk of a government shutdown looming, more than 42,000 active military and civilian employees may not know when they’ll receive their next paycheck.

"There’s so many people who do live paycheck to paycheck. And the idea that they don’t know when their next one’s coming is just such a scary idea," said Amy Camp, a local retail manager and community advocate.

It could certainly be a scary time for government workers, but also for the local economy and businesses that rely on their spending.

"What we don’t normally see is what happens on the ripple effect because now we have daycare centers, retail stores, restaurants, people are unwilling to spend money when they don’t know where that next paycheck is coming from. So, it definitely has a greater affect than just those who aren’t going to be receiving their paycheck," said John Morrissey, chair of the board of directors for the Greater Kitsap Chamber of Commerce.

The last government shutdown was in 2018, spanning 35 days. Morrisey said some local businesses actually closed their doors during that time.

"We’re standing here in the heart of downtown Bremerton where we have many restaurants that their day and their income is from selling lunch to the 36,000 people that work across the street. So, they won’t have an income. They’ll most likely shut their doors," said Morrissey.

Officials with Navy Region Northwest said navy installations are communicating with their military and civilian personnel in preparation for a possible furlough. The officials explained in a written statement, "If a government shutdown occurs, civilian personnel will receive pay on Oct. 13 for work performed through Oct. 1. Pay thereafter will not be distributed until an appropriations bill or CRA is passed."

"Navy installations will continue mission critical activities, emergency work involving the safety of human life or the protection of property, and other excepted activities as directed by the chain of command to sustain the fleet in the event of a government shutdown. We remain in communication with our military and civilian personnel in preparation for a possible furlough. Navy installation tenant commands are making their own determinations regarding mission continuity," said Commander J. Overton, deputy public affairs officer for Navy Region Northwest.

Morrissey said the chamber is also planning to act fast in case of a possible shutdown.

"We hope that we can mobilize all the resources we can to make sure that they’re supported throughout this time," said Morrissey. "This community always comes together to support each other."

The people of Bremerton said Congress should to do its part.

"Because that’s what we expect Congress to do, is to take care of their people," said Camp.

"Even our local congressman, Derek Kilmer, works tirelessly with our local organizations, the chamber, our downtown association to make sure that we have the resources to be successful. I know he’s hard at work right now in Washington making sure that our federal employees have that as well," said Morrissey.

Congress has until the night of September 30 to pass legislation that would fund government operations. If not, a government shutdown would start October 1.