Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts just hours before first show due to illness

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:31PM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Fans react after Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts due to illness

Bruce Springsteen was set to take the stage Wednesday and Friday at Citizens Banks Park, but postponed both shows last minute due to an undisclosed illness.

PHILADELPHIA - Looks like "The Boss" is calling out sick.

Bruce Springsteen has postponed his tour stop with the E-Street Band in Philadelphia.

The music icon was set to take the stage at Citizens Banks Park on Wednesday and Friday, but canceled the shows last minute.

On Wednesday, Springsteen announced he will be postponing both concerts after falling sick with an undisclosed illness.

The announcement came just hours before the first show as fans got ready to rock out on the "Street of Philadelphia."

Fans from all over, even one from France, were left disappointed on what was meant to be a night full of music and fun.

"I thought they were joking," said Isabella Moore, who traveled from South Carolina.

Springsteen and his team say they are working on rescheduling both shows.

"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."