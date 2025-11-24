article

Whether you're a seasoned holiday cook or hosting for the first time, the team at Butterball is a phone call away to answer any questions you have as you prepare your feast.

Dig deeper:

The Butterball Turkey-Talk Line has experts available through Dec. 24 via phone, text, social media, and online with both e-mail and live chat.

How to contact the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

Phone: 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372)

Text: 844-877-3456

Facebook , YouTube , Butterball’s Instagram TikTok and Pinterest channels

Visit Butterball.com to e-mail or chat live with the Turkey Talk-Line experts plus find trusted recipes, how-to videos and other resources.

The backstory:

Every November and December since 1981, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line’s professionally trained turkey experts have assisted millions of holiday cooks.

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line got a boost in November 2001 when it was featured in an episode of "The West Wing" television series. In the episode, "The Indians in the Lobby," President Josiah Bartlet, played by actor Martin Sheen, calls the hotline to ask whether stuffing should be cooked inside the turkey.



Butterball, founded in 1954, is headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, and employs nearly 7,000 team members who work in production facilities, live operations and offices across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina.

Tips on cooking turkey

1. Plan ahead: Thawing Is key

Thaw safely in the fridge — allow 24 hours for every 4 pounds of turkey.

Example: A 16-pound bird needs about 4 days to thaw completely.

Short on time? Use the cold-water method: submerge the turkey (in its wrapper) in cold water, changing the water every 30 minutes. Estimate 30 minutes per pound.

Never thaw at room temperature — bacteria can multiply quickly.

2. Use a meat thermometer

The single most important tool for success.

Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the breast and the inner thigh (without touching bone).

Safe internal temperatures:

Breast: 165°F

Thigh: 170–175°F

Stuffing (if inside the bird): 165°F

3. Season generously and layer flavors

Rub butter or oil under the skin for extra moisture and golden crispness.

Season both inside and out — salt, pepper, garlic, herbs like rosemary, thyme, and sage are classics.

Add aromatics like onion, citrus, apple, or herbs inside the cavity for subtle fragrance and moisture.

4. Don’t overcrowd the oven

Air circulation is essential. Place the turkey on a rack in a roasting pan to allow hot air to reach all sides evenly.

Convection ovens cook faster — check 30–45 minutes earlier than the recipe’s listed time.

5. Baste smartly (or skip it)

Basting can help brown the skin, but opening the oven too often drops the temperature and slows cooking.

Instead, brush the turkey with melted butter or oil once before roasting and once midway through.

6. Let it rest

After removing from the oven, let the turkey rest at least 20–30 minutes before carving.

This helps redistribute juices, keeping the meat tender and flavorful.

7. Make the most of the drippings

While resting, use the pan drippings to make a simple gravy.

Whisk in flour or cornstarch with broth, add seasoning, and simmer until thickened.

Bonus: Prep a Turkey "Emergency Kit"

Keep these handy:

Aluminum foil (for tenting)

Kitchen twine (to tie legs)

Instant-read thermometer

Sharp carving knife

Paper towels for drying the skin before seasoning (helps crisp it up)