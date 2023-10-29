Crash explodes into hour-long fireworks show along Canadian highway

A crash along a Canadian highway last week exploded into an impromptu fireworks show that reportedly lasted nearly an hour.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told local news outlets that a trailer full of fireworks was parked on the side of the road when a semi collided with it. The collision set off the unexpected show.

It happened near Hope, in British Columbia, on Thursday, Oct. 26 around 10 p.m.

Kendra Bergen was driving down the road with her family when they saw the fireworks.

"It was one of those moments where it takes a few minutes to process what we’re seeing in front of us," she told CityNews .

She said her son recorded video, in which you can see the massive, colorful display going off continuously along the side of the road.

Both drivers involved in the crash were OK, though one was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to CityNews .

It’s not known what the intention was for the trailer full of the fireworks.

This story was reported from Detroit.