Cashews sold at Walmart recalled over undeclared allergens

Cashews sold at Walmart stores in more than two dozen states are being recalled due to undeclared allergens, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration.

Some 8.25-oz. containers of the Great Value honey roasted nuts may contain coconut and milk not disclosed on the product packaging, prompting the recall and allergy alert, maker John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. said in the announcement.

The company told consumers to avoid eating nuts from such containers if they have a "best by" date of July 8, 2025, and a UPC of 078742133348, because of the allergen concern.

The issue arose due to a "limited number" of plastic cans containing coconut cashews erroneously receiving labels for honey roasted cashews during the manufacturing process, according to the company’s announcement.

The recalled products haven’t resulted in any adverse reactions so far.

Still, the FDA allergy alert warned people "who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product from the impacted best if used by date" identified by the company.

Consumers may have purchased the affected Great Value honey roasted cashews through Walmart’s website.

The nut containers also went to certain Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia, according to the notice.

Consumers with the affected product can return it to Walmart and get their money back, according to the FDA announcement.

The retail giant says on its website that it is "committed to the health and safety of our customers and members and to providing products that are safe and compliant, all supported by our health and wellness, product safety, and food safety professionals."

The company and its staff "work swiftly to block" recalled products "from being sold and remove it from our stores and clubs" in such cases, according to Walmart’s website.

