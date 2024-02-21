Expand / Collapse search

Chicago-bound plane returns to New Mexico airport after unruly passenger tackled, restrained

By Maggie Duly
Chicago-bound plane turns around after passenger tries to open emergency door

Flight attendants on a Chicago-bound flight had to restrain a man with duct-tape after he tried to open the emergency door shortly after take off. The flight turned around and landed at an airport in New Mexico where the man was met by law enforcement.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - A rogue passenger on an American Airlines flight from Albuquerque to Chicago caused the plane to return to New Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

The FAA says American Airlines Flight 1219 returned safely to Albuquerque International Sunport Airport around 2:40 p.m. local time after the crew reported a passenger disturbance. 

Video from @DonnieDoesWorld on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows flight attendants and other passengers using duct tape to restrain the passenger before they land and are met by law enforcement. 

"30 minutes after departing Albuquerque I was shaken out of my Panda Express and Tequila induced stupor by a man trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back," the X user wrote. 

The Boeing 737 was headed to Chicago O'Hare International Airport

The FAA is investigating the incident. 