Crews battle fire at vacant business in Puyallup, investigation underway

Central Pierce Fire crews knocked down a fire that engulfed a vacant building in Puyallup Tuesday morning, which triggered road closures and the suspension of train services in the area.

According to the Puyallup Police Department (PPD), a two-alarm commercial fire erupted at the old Cold Storage facility near 15th St. SE and E Pioneer at around 7 a.m.

Authorities say due to the fire's intensity and its proximity to the railway tracks, train services through Puyallup have been temporarily halted.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Road Closures

15th St. SE is CLOSED between E Main and E Pioneer

E Pioneer is CLOSED between SR-512 and 21 St. SE

The same cold storage facility was previously devastated by a significant fire a few years ago. The property, currently vacant, now finds itself at the center of another fire-related incident.

Local authorities and firefighting units are actively working to gain control over the flames and mitigate potential hazards.

The cause of the fire, as well as the extent of the damage, remain under investigation.

This is a developing story.