Crews investigate deadly mobile home fire in Edgewood

Crews are investigating a deadly mobile home fire that happened in Edgewood on Saturday.

According to East Pierce Fire (EPF), shortly after 11 a.m., crews responded to a two-alarm mobile home fire near the corner of Freeman Rd. E and 37th St. Ct. E.

East Pierce Fire

Firefighters arrived and removed the victim from the burning home, but they did not survive.

The fire is out, but the cause is still being investigated.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area while investigators remain on scene.

This is a developing story.