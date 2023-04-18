Crews knock down fire at community center in North Seattle

Seattle fire officials are investigating what caused a fire at the Lake City Community Center early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded before 3 a.m. to a report of a tree fire that extended to the community center on 28th Avenue Northeast.

When crews arrived, there was a fire at one of the building's entrances.

Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down on the outside but the fire had extended inside the building.

The fire was out at about 3:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported but the investigation remains ongoing.