Expand / Collapse search

Crews knock down fire at community center in North Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bonney Lake
FOX 13 Seattle

Crews tackle fire at community center in North Seattle

Officials are investigating what caused a fire early Tuesday morning at a community center in North Seattle.

SEATTLE - Seattle fire officials are investigating what caused a fire at the Lake City Community Center early Tuesday morning. 

Firefighters responded before 3 a.m. to a report of a tree fire that extended to the community center on 28th Avenue Northeast. 

When crews arrived, there was a fire at one of the building's entrances. 

Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down on the outside but the fire had extended inside the building. 

The fire was out at about 3:30 a.m. 

No injuries were reported but the investigation remains ongoing.  