Crews knock down fire at community center in North Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle fire officials are investigating what caused a fire at the Lake City Community Center early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded before 3 a.m. to a report of a tree fire that extended to the community center on 28th Avenue Northeast.
When crews arrived, there was a fire at one of the building's entrances.
Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down on the outside but the fire had extended inside the building.
The fire was out at about 3:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported but the investigation remains ongoing.