Crews respond to possible drowning at Green Lake

Seattle Fire Department water rescue crews responded to reports of a person in Green Lake and in distress on Friday afternoon.

After speaking to witnesses, rescuers were able to determine where in the water the person was last seen.

Three divers went into the water looking for the person, but rescuers were unable to find them.

It appears the incident occurred near the public swimming area of Green Lake, off Stone. Ave N. and Green Lake Dr. N.

Seattle Fire announced at 2:30 p.m. that it was pulling back its search efforts to allow Seattle Police to take over for a recovery operation.

