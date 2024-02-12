Idaho murders docuseries '#CyberSleuths' now streaming on Paramount+

Paramount Plus premiered a new three-part docuseries last week that examines a group of true-crime fans who sift through clues and leads, and attempt to investigate the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in 2022.

"#CyberSleuths: The Idaho Murders" was released on Feb. 6, and in each episode, a community of TikTok detectives go through digital deep dives, come up with theories, look for unsound video and audio, discuss potential suspects and speculate about what was or wasn't released by police. They also visit the crime scene, interview families of the victims and find potential witnesses.

The series is now exclusively streaming on Paramount Plus.

It's been more than a year since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus home.

Bryan Kohberger, a 29-year-old former criminology Ph.D. student who is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, remains behind bars.

A split photo showing the crime scene and the victims, University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital | Instagram | @xanakernodle/@kayleegoncalves)

The quadruple murder suspect has not yet gone to trial, and a judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf in May to four murder charges and felony burglary.

Kohberger's trial had initially been scheduled for October, but his defense lawyers waived his right to a speedy trial. Defense lawyers said they expect the trial to last 12 to 15 weeks.

Kohberger is being held without bail, and could face the death penalty if convicted – possibly by firing squad.