Deadly crash in Snohomish under investigation, WSP suspects DUI

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A deadly crash in Snohomish is under investigation, and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) believes drugs or alcohol could have been involved. 

The WSP says at around 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on US-2 near Three Lakes Rd. 

When troopers arrived, the female victim, 55-year-old Tu Thanh Thi Lam of Monroe, was found dead at the scene. 

The other driver, 23-year-old David Cooley of Snohomish, was found injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

According to investigators, the victim was traveling eastbound on US-2 near milepost 7 when the other driver – traveling the opposite direction – crossed the center line and crashed into her head-on.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. The WSP believes the survivor may have been driving while under the influence.

This is a developing story.